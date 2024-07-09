Graypoint LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Graypoint LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.38. 1,065,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,971. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $62.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.484 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

