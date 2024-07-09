Graypoint LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Graypoint LLC lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.80. 412,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,475,375. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.98. The company has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CARR

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.