Graypoint LLC Grows Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 108.3% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 261,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 127.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 25.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $49.35. 283,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,798,929. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

