Graypoint LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $679.00 to $694.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.00.

McKesson Trading Up 0.3 %

MCK traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $591.10. 28,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,245. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $395.30 and a 12-month high of $612.17. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $571.91 and a 200 day moving average of $531.41.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

