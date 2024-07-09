Graypoint LLC Has $316,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 147,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 276,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 35,732 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 64,571 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

O stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.78. The company had a trading volume of 599,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,612. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 291.67%.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

