Graypoint LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,612 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in HP by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in HP by 900.0% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 377.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.22. 584,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,124,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

