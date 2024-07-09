Graypoint LLC Has $327,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.35.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.73. 88,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,369. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.21 and a 52 week high of $211.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.06 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

