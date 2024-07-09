Graypoint LLC Has $376,000 Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $423,030,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AON by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 950,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,514,000 after buying an additional 290,936 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 401.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 344,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,097,000 after acquiring an additional 276,131 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of AON by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,030,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,802,000 after acquiring an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AON by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,472,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 182,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.71.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.95. The stock had a trading volume of 61,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,458. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $344.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.99 and its 200 day moving average is $301.90. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

