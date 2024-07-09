Graypoint LLC Has $481,000 Stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Graypoint LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,339,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 250,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 59,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VFVA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,007 shares. The stock has a market cap of $672.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.39.

About Vanguard U.S. Value Factor

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

