Graypoint LLC Has $541,000 Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 39.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.09. The company had a trading volume of 73,515 shares. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $50.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

