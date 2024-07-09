Graypoint LLC Purchases 1,795 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 123.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 651.1% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 33,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 29,006 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management grew its stake in Clorox by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Clorox Trading Down 0.7 %

CLX stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $131.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 68.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $169.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.