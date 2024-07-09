Graypoint LLC Purchases 233 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.97. 84,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,031. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $133.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.25 and a 200 day moving average of $119.85.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

