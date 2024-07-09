Graypoint LLC Purchases 372 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.07.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.18. 202,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,486. The company has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.13. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $98.65 and a 12 month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

