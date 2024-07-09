Graypoint LLC Purchases 5 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,780,000 after buying an additional 58,989 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $879,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZO stock remained flat at $2,836.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,476. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,375.35 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,878.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,874.49.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $34.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

