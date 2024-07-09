Graypoint LLC Purchases 99 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 264,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,853,000 after acquiring an additional 89,359 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 823,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on PACCAR from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,889. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.