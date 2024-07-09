Graypoint LLC Raises Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 99.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 16,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.47. 117,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,846. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.42.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

