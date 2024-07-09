Graypoint LLC Reduces Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Graypoint LLC cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eos Management L.P. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 388,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,364,000 after purchasing an additional 106,054 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock remained flat at $254.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 122,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,883. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.91.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

