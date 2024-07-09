Graypoint LLC Sells 1,651 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

GVI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.07. 80,959 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2823 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

