Graypoint LLC Sells 1,776 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Graypoint LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,664,300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,845,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,025,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,842,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,328 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.48. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

