Graypoint LLC Sells 446 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in Williams Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $42.37. 319,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,554,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.92. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.