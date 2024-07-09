Graypoint LLC Sells 979 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Graypoint LLC decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,491. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

