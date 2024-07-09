Graypoint LLC Takes $279,000 Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth $50,315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in BP by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,233,000 after buying an additional 388,931 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BP by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 487,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after buying an additional 59,379 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,236,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,659,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60. The company has a market cap of $97.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.65 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. BP’s payout ratio is 53.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on BP shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

