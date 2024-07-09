Graypoint LLC Trims Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Graypoint LLC cut its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $353,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock remained flat at $18.34 on Tuesday. 221,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,825. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

