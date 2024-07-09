Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.26 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27. The firm has a market cap of $624.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.64. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $61.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

In other news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

