Green Plains Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 7,774 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 919% compared to the typical volume of 763 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Green Plains Price Performance

NASDAQ GPRE traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,558. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.40 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Featured Articles

