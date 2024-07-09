Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.15% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $14,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of ASR opened at $300.92 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $357.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $438.09 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $5.597 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Featured Stories

