Hancock Whitney (HWC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 16th. Analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $354.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 0.7 %

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on HWC shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

