Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.83

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 26586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Harrow from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Harrow from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Harrow in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Harrow had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The business had revenue of $34.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $120,547.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,786,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,965,297.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 61,115 shares of company stock valued at $630,411 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harrow by 347.5% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Harrow by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Harrow during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Harrow by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Harrow by 12.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

