Haverford Trust Co Acquires 576 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $1,000,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Schlumberger by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,379,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,922,768,000 after buying an additional 8,617,971 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 123,063.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,281,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,883,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $90,730,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.59.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SLB traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 717,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,166,188. The company has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

