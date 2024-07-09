Haverford Trust Co Has $301,000 Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in PPL were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PPL alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $570,789,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,605,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,799,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in PPL by 437.5% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,890,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,530,000 after buying an additional 3,980,626 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in PPL by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,128,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,789,000 after buying an additional 2,208,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.42. 543,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,820,714. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.34. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PPL

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.