Haverford Trust Co Invests $221,000 in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

Haverford Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the first quarter worth $9,539,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IETC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.26. 10,174 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.99. The company has a market cap of $274.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.38.

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

