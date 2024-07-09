Haverford Trust Co Lowers Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Haverford Trust Co lowered its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Graco were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Graco by 2,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $78.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,729. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $94.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.76.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

See Also

