Haverford Trust Co Makes New $183,000 Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 671 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $925,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 17.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

NYSE VMC traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $241.55. The company had a trading volume of 18,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $190.51 and a 52 week high of $276.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.05 and its 200-day moving average is $250.86.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $414,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

