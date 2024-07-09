Haverford Trust Co Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.32. 54,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.26.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

