Haverford Trust Co Purchases New Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 657,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,978,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE EMN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,422. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $105.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.60.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.75%.
In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.
EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.31.
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.
