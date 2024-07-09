Haverford Trust Co Purchases New Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 657,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,978,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE EMN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,422. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $105.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.60.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eastman Chemical

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.