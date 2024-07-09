Haverford Trust Co Sells 178 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1,148.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $931,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Visa by 7.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 519,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $119,486,000 after buying an additional 37,446 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.88. The company had a trading volume of 543,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,792,605. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.68 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.96. The stock has a market cap of $486.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on V shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.56.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

