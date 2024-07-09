HC Wainwright Comments on Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:NDM)

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year. The consensus estimate for Northern Dynasty Minerals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Northern Dynasty Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

TSE:NDM opened at C$0.43 on Monday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$231.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$90,280.00. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

