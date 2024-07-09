Head to Head Comparison: CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) & ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY – Get Free Report) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Get ImageWare Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ImageWare Systems and CareCloud, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A CareCloud 0 2 2 0 2.50

CareCloud has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 65.02%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

2.2% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of CareCloud shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of CareCloud shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

ImageWare Systems has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareCloud has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ImageWare Systems and CareCloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImageWare Systems N/A N/A N/A CareCloud -42.92% -73.29% -47.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ImageWare Systems and CareCloud’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImageWare Systems $3.47 million 0.00 $9.28 million N/A N/A CareCloud $117.06 million 0.28 -$48.67 million ($3.81) -0.53

ImageWare Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CareCloud.

Summary

ImageWare Systems beats CareCloud on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImageWare Systems

(Get Free Report)

ImageWare Systems, Inc. operates as a biometric solution provider in the United States and internationally. It offers Imageware Biometric Engine, a biometric identity and authentication database built for multi-biometric enrollment, management, and authentication. The company also provides Imageware Proof that enables an entity to prove user identity from their biometrics, government issued ID, and credit bureau data; Imageware Capture that enables the capture of biographic and biometric details, such as face, fingerprint, palm print, and iris, as well as scars, marks, and tattoos; Imageware Identify, which enables a user to identify others from their biometrics; and Imageware Investigate that enables an officer to create digital lineups. In addition, it offers Imageware Credential that enables a user to design, build, and print badges for access control systems, which includes tickets, smart badges, wristbands, personal identity verification cards, and others; Imageware Digital ID, a decentralized identity service that enables self-sovereign identity underpinned by blockchain technology tied to biometrics; and Imageware Authenticate, which enables users to leverage multimodal biometrics hosted in a central server or cloud to log in to services and applications from a device. Further, the company provides Law Enforcement 2.0 solution which enables state, local, and federal agencies to capture, archive, search, retrieve, and share digital images, fingerprints, and other biometrics, as well as criminal history records on a stand-alone, networked, wireless or browser-based platform. It serves airports and seaports, education, financial, government, healthcare, and law enforcement industries. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About CareCloud

(Get Free Report)

CareCloud, Inc., a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services. Its technology-enabled business solutions comprise revenue cycle management services, healthcare claims clearinghouse, and medical coding and credentialing services; electronic health records, practice management software and related capabilities, patient experience management solutions, business intelligence and healthcare analytics platforms, and customized applications, interfaces, and various other technology solutions, as well as artificial intelligence, such as CareCloud cirrusAI, AI-powered clinical decision support, AI-powered virtual support assistant, AI-driven appeals, and CareCloud cirrusAI. In addition, the company provides chronic care management, remote patient monitoring, and telemedicine solutions; and professional and consulting services, workforce augmentation and on-demand staffing, and strategic advisory services. Further, it offers medical practice management services to medical practices comprising appropriate facilities, equipment, supplies, support services, nurses, and administrative support staff, as well as management, bill-paying, and financial advisory services. It serves physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other clinicians that render bills for their services. The company was formerly known as MTBC, Inc. and changed its name to CareCloud, Inc. in March 2021. CareCloud, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for ImageWare Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImageWare Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.