Head to Head Contrast: Sow Good (SOWG) vs. Its Competitors

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Sow Good to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s peers have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sow Good and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sow Good Competitors 324 1315 1520 31 2.39

Earnings and Valuation

Sow Good presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.28%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 13.35%. Given Sow Good’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sow Good has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Sow Good and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million -$3.06 million -63.63 Sow Good Competitors $7.28 billion $662.56 million 1.60

Sow Good’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42% Sow Good Competitors -30.56% -48.84% -12.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sow Good beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

