Head to Head Survey: First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) & Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL)

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) and First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Security Federal and First Financial Northwest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Federal $74.37 million 1.02 $10.19 million $2.86 8.25 First Financial Northwest $80.93 million 2.37 $6.30 million $0.33 63.52

Security Federal has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Financial Northwest. Security Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Northwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Security Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Security Federal pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Northwest pays out 157.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Financial Northwest has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. First Financial Northwest is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Security Federal and First Financial Northwest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A First Financial Northwest 0 2 1 0 2.33

First Financial Northwest has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.73%. Given First Financial Northwest’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Financial Northwest is more favorable than Security Federal.

Volatility & Risk

Security Federal has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.0% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of Security Federal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Security Federal and First Financial Northwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Federal 11.73% 10.99% 0.62% First Financial Northwest 3.78% 1.94% 0.21%

Summary

First Financial Northwest beats Security Federal on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security Federal

(Get Free Report)

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts. The company provides real estate loans comprising commercial real estate loans secured by non-residential commercial properties, churches, hotels, residential developments, and multi-family dwellings; one-to-four family residential real estate loans; and construction loans and loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. In addition, it offers commercial and agricultural business loans secured by business equipment, furniture and fixtures, inventory, and receivables, or unsecured; and consumer loans including home improvements, residential lots, mortgage, automobiles, boats, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and education. The company offers trust, financial planning, and financial management services; and insurance agency services, such as auto, business, and home insurance. Additionally, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations and securities of various federal agencies, certificates of deposit at insured institutions, mutual funds, bankers' acceptances, and federal funds, as well as commercial paper and corporate debt securities. It through branch offices in Aiken, Lexington, Richland and Saluda counties in South Carolina and Columbia; and Richmond counties in Georgia. Security Federal Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina.

About First Financial Northwest

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family residential loans; multifamily and commercial real estate loans; construction/land loans; business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, lines of credit, second mortgage term loans, auto loans, and savings account loans. The company also provides wealth management services; and online banking services, as well as debit cards and ATMs. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Renton, Washington.

