Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,625 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

HR stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.23%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

