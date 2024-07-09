Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.35% from the company’s current price.

HR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE HR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 546,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,469. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.89. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 52.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,942,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $59,352,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,775,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,566,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,527,000 after buying an additional 1,348,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,690,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,136,000 after buying an additional 1,010,841 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

