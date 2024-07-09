Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Gap Down to $12.20

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.20, but opened at $11.26. Heartland Express shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 56,095 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Heartland Express

Heartland Express Trading Down 7.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $894.06 million, a PE ratio of -71.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $270.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.92 million. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $689,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,307.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $689,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,307.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 8,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $86,875.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 849,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,119,097.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 405,490 shares of company stock worth $4,237,451 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 0.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,944,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,705,000 after buying an additional 55,720 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 25,597 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 150,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth about $8,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile



Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Articles

