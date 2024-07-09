Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 70,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 868,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 82,126 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,045 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 57.8% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 18,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 81,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 864,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,133,160. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

In related news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $628,756.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,866. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

