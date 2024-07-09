holoride Price Reaches $0.0046 on Exchanges (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 9th. holoride has a market cap of $3.95 million and $40,805.79 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, holoride has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.30 or 0.05327589 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00044246 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00014041 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012490 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002030 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,107,877 tokens. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00435512 USD and is up 5.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $39,780.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

