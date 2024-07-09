Horizon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $199.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock worth $305,578,679. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

