Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $386.57.

HUBB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $377.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $384.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.67. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $248.37 and a 52-week high of $429.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1,850.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

