Hunting (LON:HTG) Sets New 12-Month High at $465.37

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 465.37 ($5.96) and last traded at GBX 441.49 ($5.66), with a volume of 836711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 429 ($5.50).

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.53) price target on shares of Hunting in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.53) target price on shares of Hunting in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.12) price target on shares of Hunting in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 448.33 ($5.74).

Hunting Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of £710.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 780.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 406.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 346.11.

In other Hunting news, insider Bruce Ferguson bought 2,292 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.84) per share, with a total value of £8,663.76 ($11,097.43). Insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

