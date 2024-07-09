Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Down 1.9%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 77,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 423,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.25.

Ideanomics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators.

