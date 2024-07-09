IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Position Boosted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,162 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.09% of IDEX worth $17,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in IDEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its stake in IDEX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in IDEX by 6.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.71.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $195.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.56. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.32%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

